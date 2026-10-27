Cardinals Linked to Veteran Gold Glover to Solve Third Base Hole

When free agency opens up this winter, the biggest needs for the St. Louis Cardinals are multiple bullpen arms, a veteran starter and potentially a short-term third baseman.

The Cardinals have top prospects coming up who could help at third base in the long run, including Jesus Baez and maybe even Rainiel Rodriguez. While this is the case, it would be a surprise if either were on the 2027 Opening Day roster because of the fact that neither has played above Double-A. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are "open" to the idea of bringing a short-term third baseman in. Alec Bohm is someone whose name has been out there in speculation, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden linked St. Louis to another intriguing option.

"[JP Crawford] moved from shortstop to third base this season to make room for rookie Colt Emerson and did so without complaining, showing great selflessness and leadership," Bowden wrote. He was considered a plus defender at shortstop for most of his career, but his defense has regressed the past couple of years as he’s lost some range as he’s aged. ... Best team fits: St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins. Contract prediction: 2 years, $20 million."

The Cardinals Should Be All Over JP Crawford

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts as he walks off the field during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford isn't a name that has been out there much recently, but he actually would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals. As Bowden pointed out, Crawford played a lot of third base in 2026. This is a guy who from 2019 through the 2026 season racked up 20.8 wins above replacement and batted .250 in 858 games with 64 homers, 326 RBIs and 164 doubles. He's a former first-round pick, a Gold Glove Award winner, and has hit 26 homers over the last two seasons.

He'd bring good defense and a veteran presence to a team that needs it. Plus, with Bowden projecting a two-year, $20 million deal, that would be extremely affordable. In 2025, he was a 3.6 WAR player for the Seattle Mariners. In 2026, he took a step backward. But he's just 31 years old. There's reason to believe that he can bounce back and help a club in 2026 and into the future.

The Cardinals need an inexpensive veteran and third base is open. Crawford may not be a big-name player at this point in his career, but he really would be a great fit for the 2027 Cardinals.