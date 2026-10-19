Cardinals' Most Likely Trade Target Should Be Crystal Clear

Despite missing out on the playoffs and posting a losing record for the second straight season, this season should still be viewed positively for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is in a much better position now than it was around this time last year. The Cardinals entered a full-scale rebuild after last season, and though they traded away a plethora of veteran stars, the team somehow managed to stay in playoff contention for most of the year. With players like JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson developing into stars, and the team's farm system improving significantly in the past year, St. Louis has a bright future.

Though the team appears ahead of schedule in its rebuild, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom knows they still have a long way to go before truly competing for a championship. With a weak free-agent class and a potential MLB lockout looming, it would be surprising to see St. Louis pull off any major signings. However, the Cardinals may take another route to improve their roster and make a trade this offseason.

The Cardinals' starting rotation desperately needs an ace

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest holes on St. Louis' roster heading into next season are at third base and on the mound. The Cardinals have multiple young internal candidates to compete for the starting third-base job, so making a trade wouldn't make much sense. Though they need to improve their bullpen, the most likely trade the Cardinals should make is adding an ace-caliber pitcher to their starting rotation. It's clear how impactful bringing in a true ace could be, and options like Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels are under team control for multiple years.

"Putting the cart before the horse here, but if the Cardinals manage to add a legitimate ace this winter, they're going to be the team that everyone falls in love with as the pick to go from sub-.500 in 2026 to a possible first-round bye in 2027," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote on Monday. "Upgrading the third base situation is presumably also on their to-do list, but adding an Opening Day starter would be huge. And they've restocked their farm system to such a degree over the past two years that they surely have the prospects necessary to make it happen."

St. Louis defied expectations this season and is building its core for the future. Detmers posted a 3.36 ERA with 211 strikeouts in 185 innings pitched this year and would instantly elevate the Cardinals' starting rotation to a whole new level.

The Cardinals' starting rotation was solid last year and is projected to consist of Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, Quinn Matthews and Matthew Liberatore. Though St. Louis has more talented hurlers nearing the big leagues, the team lacks a true ace, and Detmers would be a great addition.