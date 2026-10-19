Cardinals Dream Offseason: 3 Moves That Would Change Everything

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't one or two moves away from contending in the National League. St. Louis is trending in the right direction, but there's still work to do.

This offseason, the Cardinals need to continue to take a step forward. In 2026, the Cardinals had the second-youngest roster in baseball with an average age of 26.2 years old. This will likely remain the case in 2027 as well. The Cardinals are loaded with young talent and traded away the vast majority of the veterans on the roster to let the kids play. For the Cardinals to take the next step in their progression, they need the young guys to continue to progress forward, like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt, the top prospects to make the jump to the majors, like Rainiel Rodriguez and Liam Doyle, and also add more pieces to the organization.

For the Cardinals, here are four dream moves that would change everything for the organization this offseason as they continue to try to get back to the postseason.

Sign Alec Bohm

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a RBI double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' only positional question mark right now is at third base. The Cardinals are actually in a really good spot everywhere else. Bohm would be a perfect short-term target if the Cardinals don't believe that Thomas Saggese or Blaze Jordan is the guy. Bohm is a one-time All-Star and is just 30 years old. Bohm hit 15 home runs and drove in 88 runs in 155 games in 2026. From Aug. 1 through Sep. 27, Bohm slashed .305/.383/.424 with an .807 OPS, two home runs and 29 RBIs in 50 games played.

Bohm is the type of player who would make the Cardinals better and who could be an elite trade deadline chip. At some point, Jesus Baez could be an option in 2027. Bohm would be the perfect stopgap option beforehand.

Sign Shane Bieber

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There arguably isn't a better buy-low rotation option heading to the open market than Bieber. He's just 31 years old and has a Cy Young Award under his belt. He needs to rebuild his value, though, if he wants a big multi-year deal. The Cardinals have shown that they can handle starters well. Bieber would give the Cardinals the veteran hurler that they need. He could be a good trade chip as well. But, arguably, if the Cardinals added both Bohm and Bieber, we could be talking about a playoff team.

Sign Jonathan Loaisiga

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen was the Cardinals' biggest weakness in 2026. Loaisiga had a 2.42 ERA in 67 appearances in 2026. He has a 3.30 ERA in nine big league seasons. If the Cardinals could add that production, plus Bohm and Bieber, this is at least a wild-card team.