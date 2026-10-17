Why Free Agency Won't Have a Major Impact For the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be in a much better place than they were this time last year, despite posting a losing record for the second straight season.

The Cardinals made unfortunate franchise history with their second straight losing season, marking the first time in decades the organization had struggled consistently like this. Despite that, St. Louis' season should be viewed positively. Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker made great strides toward becoming stars, while JJ Wetherholt, Joshua Báez and Leo Bernal showcased the team's promising future.

The Cardinals have a bright future, but it will still likely be another year or two until the team can truly contend for a championship. Though St. Louis appears ahead of schedule in its rebuild, this offseason likely won't be a good time to make a splash. With the threat of a lockout and a weak free-agent class, the Cardinals likely won't get many game-changers.

This free agent class is not that strong

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"It’s not a great time in Major League Baseball to spend money," The Athletic's Tim Britton wrote on Thursday. "Uncertainty surrounding a likely lockout and the new rules that will emerge after it are good enough reasons to be conservative with your cash. But the bigger problem is an upcoming free-agent class largely bereft of game-changing talent.

"While the starting pitching market can hold its own, this year’s position-player class is almost unprecedentedly bad. The best bats available — Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki and Brandon Lowe — are entering their age-32 seasons. The players who in the spring were thought to be the most likely to cash in, such as Bo Bichette and Jazz Chisholm Jr., had subpar seasons. (Bichette will probably turn down his opt-out clause and remain with the Mets.)"

It was already expected that the Cardinals wouldn't make a massive free-agent signing this offseason, with their biggest move potentially being an extension for one of their star players like Walker or Burleson. But with the potential lockout and a soft free-agent class, why would the team risk making a long-term investment now?

It's likely St. Louis will make a couple of smaller moves and signings to fill holes in its roster, primarily on the pitching side. Similar to what the Cardinals did with Dustin May this year, it would make sense to sign a veteran with potential to a short-term deal. One great option St. Louis should pursue is Shane Bieber.

Either way, it would be surprising to see the Cardinals make any major moves in free agency.