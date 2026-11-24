Don't expect the St. Louis Cardinals to make any major moves this offseason.

With the MLB CBA expiring in a week, teams are looking to make some last-minute deals ahead of a potential lockout. Unlike some teams, the Cardinals don't need to make any moves right now. St. Louis was surprisingly successful this season, but the team is still in the middle of a rebuild and likely won't spend big on a free agent right now.

St. Louis has an impressive young core with Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Riley O'Brien, and the team has expressed interest in extending slugger first baseman Alec Burleson. What's more important for Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals now are internal decisions. One of their worst-case scenarios this offseason would be picking the wrong catcher to start next year.

Leo Bernal should be the Cardinals starting catcher

Sep 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal (13) hits a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It seems that the RedBirds will not only hold onto first baseman Alec Burleson, but might look to try to extend him this offseason," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Tuesday. "Even if first basemen can be replaceable, that seems like a wise move. There's probably not a ton Chaim Bloom can do this offseason that would come back to really burn the franchise, but he does have a looming decision to make on the team's surplus of catchers.

"Leo Bernal, Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pagés, Jimmy Crooks and Rainiel Rodríguez aren't going to co-exist long-term. Pagés and Crooks seem to be the two most likely trade candidates. It's possible that the Cardinals take advantage of the dearth of catchers in baseball right now and actually turn their surplus into a positive. Whenever it feels like you have to make a decision like this, though, the worry is you pick the wrong guy(s)."

St. Louis has a surplus of catchers, but Bernal should be the clear-cut favorite to start next season. The 22-year-old debuted toward the end of last season and made an immediate impact, slashing .284/.333/.474 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in across 24 games. Bernal has what it takes to start for the Cardinals, and he produced far better results at the plate than Crooks or Pagés.

Though Herrera was named an All-Star this season, he's not an everyday catcher and will most likely be the Cardinals' designated hitter. With Rodríguez not ready for the big leagues yet, Bernal should be the clear favorite to start for St. Louis. It would be a big mistake if the 22-year-old were not the Cardinals' starter.