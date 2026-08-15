Inside Joshua Báez's Game-Breaking MLB Debut for Cardinals

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan who has been calling on the club to promote Joshua Báez, you certainly were right.

On Saturday afternoon, Báez got his first taste of big-league action and he arguably put together the best Major League Baseball debut by a position player in recorded history. That should be an exaggeration, but it isn't.

Báez homered on the very first pitch he saw in the majors. It wasn't a cheap homer just over the fence, or anything like that as well. The young slugger blasted the first pitch he saw 449 feet to center field. Now, that's how you welcome yourself to the majors.

Joshua Báez homers on the first pitch he sees in his Major League debut 👏



He is the 11th player in Cardinals franchise history to hit a HR in first career AB, and the fourth visiting player at Wrigley Field to hit a HR in his first career AB.



His HR was measured at 449 feet,… pic.twitter.com/EMxScJGATM — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 15, 2026

History For St. Louis

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That would've been enough to call it a successful debut for the 23-year-old. But he did much more than that. He didn't just homer once, or twice, but he crushed three home runs in the Cardinals' win over Chicago. In the process, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history to crush three home runs in their MLB debut, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Three major league plate appearances, three home runs -- the first player in big league history to go deep three times in his first game. One to left, one to center, one to right. Best debut for a hitter in big league history," Passan wrote.

Overall, he finished the day by going 3-for-4 with three home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Just a magical day for the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect.

Shockingly, the last Cardinal to crush the first pitch they saw for a home run was actually legendary pitcher Adam Wainwright. Who saw that coming?

The last Cardinal to homer on the first pitch of their first MLB AB?



Adam Wainwrightpic.twitter.com/47DsfO6Q4A https://t.co/oMVuj1UZYK — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 15, 2026

When it comes to Báez, it's known that he has game-breaking power. He crushed 34 home runs and drove in 90 runs down in Triple-A before the Cardinals finally gave him his call to the big leagues. On top of that, he is faster than you'd expect. He had 21 stolen bases before his promotion. In 2025, he racked up 54 stolen bases in his breakout campaign.

This kid is the real deal and that was on display on Saturday. That wasn't the case just for Cardinals fans. They know what he can do. Three home runs in a big league debut puts you on the map across the league. Immediately, fans outside of St. Louis now know his name.

This is just the beginning, too. When the season began, it was known that he would help at some point. No one saw the best debut by a position player coming.