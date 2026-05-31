Cardinals' Oli Marmol Has More High Praise for 'Tarps Off' Movement

The St. Louis Cardinals had a rough night on Saturday. They scored the game's first run, but the Chicago Cubs rallied for six unanswered runs and sent a packed crowd at Busch Stadium home unhappy.

The Cardinals are now 3-7 in their last 10 games and sit in third place in the National League Central. However, that hasn't killed the vibes at the ballpark. Ever since the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team showed up and began the "tarps off" movement, the vibes have been quite good.

Manager Oli Marmol still likes what he's seeing, and he told Ken Rosenthal as much during the game.

"I love it, man," Marmol told Rosenthal. "You look at the demographic of our sport, just being able to get youths into it, interested in it, doing what they're doing in right field right now, I think it's good for the game, so I love the fact that they're out there having a good time, man."

Oli Marmol praises 'tarps off' crowd

May 21, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals benefitted almost immediately from having the "tarps off" crew at Busch Stadium. They won all three games that Stephen F. Austin was present for, but more than anything, it has energized the fanbase and made games at Busch Stadium fun again.

Over the past three seasons, the Cardinals have witnessed a decline in attendance, but bringing a little bit of extra fun to the ballpark is going to get more fans invested in the team, especially in the younger demographic. When it first took place, Marmol even bought out the right field bleachers for them to return the next day.

So, rain or shine, win or lose, the experience at Busch Stadium has improved drastically over the past few weeks. In addition, the Cardinals have been a very fun team to watch in 2026. Despite the trades they made, they are playing with a lot of youthful energy, and the fans are feeding off of it.

Marmol is loving every second of it, and so are the Cardinals. It certainly has been a fun ride so far for the fanbase, and the Cardinals will hope to continue that. A tough loss to the Cubs on Saturday didn't destroy the vibes either, so coming to Busch Stadium again should be fun for the fanbase as the Cardinals continue to surprise the doubters and the tarps off crew fills up the right field bleachers.