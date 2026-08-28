Cardinals' Potential Next Steps After Losing Blaze Jordan

The St. Louis Cardinals snapped their five-game losing streak on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-5 victory. However, not all was good with Thursday's win. In the top of the eighth inning, reliever George Soriano threw out a runner at third base, but Blaze Jordan went down immediately after and had to be helped off the field.

Chances are Jordan will land on the injured list, and that could ultimately spell the end of his season. In the meantime, there are certain things the Cardinals can do to combat this potential loss and get through the rest of the season.

Make Ramon Urias the starting third baseman until Masyn Winn is back

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Ramon Urias (29) hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urias is likely the best option to take over at third base with Jordan likely on the shelf. He struggled at the start of the season and went on the IL with an elbow injury. Since returning earlier this week, he has shown some promise at the plate.

He also is a former Gold Glove winner, so he can provide elite defense at all four infield positions. He even hit a home run against the Orioles on Thursday, so until Masyn Winn comes back, there is a good reason to make Urias the starter, while Jose Fermin plays second base and JJ Wetherholt is at shortstop.

Call up Thomas Saggese

Jun 3, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese (25) hits a one run triple against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Saggese has been down at Triple-A Memphis for quite some time, but he is likely the best option to fill the roster spot until Winn returns from the IL. When he's right, he can provide some power from the right side of the plate and can also not only play all four infield positions, but can also be used in the outfield as well.

He was one of many players acquired by John Mozeliak at the 2023 trade deadline, and he has shown flashes of brilliance in the minor leagues, so perhaps now is the time to give him another shot.

The Cardinals don't have many other options. Nolan Gorman has hit a home run since returning, but hasn't done much of anything else, so the Cardinals need better options if they want to finish the season strong and ignite hope for 2027.

Their playoff chances are slim, but they can at least finish 2026 on a high note and set the stage for a better 2027 and brighter future in the next few years.