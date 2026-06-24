How Are Nolan Gorman, Victor Scott II, Thomas Saggese Doing After Cardinals Demotions?

The St. Louis Cardinals have shown all season to this point that they aren't afraid to make a change on the major league roster if they feel like they need more.

Over the course of the 2026 season, Nolan Gorman, Victor Scott II and Thomas Saggese have all been demoted from the big league roster down to Triple-A, despite the fact that they entered the season with the expectations that they would have big roles with the team.

Gorman was the team's starting third baseman with Nolan Arenado no longer a part of the organization. While this is the case, he didn't take a step forward offensively, despite a consistent role. Scott was the team's starting center fielder. He was elite defensively last season and this season, but his bat wasn't able to follow. Saggese was someone in the mix for the left field job in Spring Training and is viewed as another super utility guy. But his Spring Training was impacted by the World Baseball Classic and he never was able to really find his footing afterward and struggled offensively in the majors.

Right now, all three are down in Triple-A. So, how are they doing?

Nolan Gorman

Jun 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It was shared on June 12 that Gorman was being sent down to Triple-A. While this is the case, he has appeared in just one game since. That was on Tuesday night. The beginning of the game couldn't have been worse for Gorman. He started the game for Triple-A Memphis by going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He followed up with a clutch base hit in the 10th inning, though, to drive in a run.

The reason why he has played in just one game since his demotion was that he was sent to the Florida Complex League Cardinals to go back to the lab and attempt to rebuild his swing. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom acknowledged that the reason for this was to get his swing "less steep."

Victor Scott II

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) lays down a bunt against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Scott has played in 10 games down in Triple-A since his demotion, after Nathan Church was activated off the Injured List, and has shown improvements. Scott is slashing .268/.326/.390 with a .716 OPS. In comparison, he was slashing .194/.276/.258 with a .534 OPS in the majors in 61 games.

Thomas Saggese

Jun 3, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese (25) hits a one run triple against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Like Scott, Saggese has shown improvements since being sent down to Triple-A. He's played in 11 games and is slashing .238/.353/.429 with a .782 OPS, two homers and six RBIs. In the majors, he was batting .184 with one homer and four RBIs in 32 games played.

Saggese is just 24 years old and could be the team's next super utility guy in the big leagues. They need him to get right in Triple-A first, though.