Cardinals Promote Max Rajcic After Pulling Plug On Chris Roycroft

The St. Louis Cardinals had a tough day on Wednesday and optioned Chris Roycroft as a result.

Roycroft pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs and saw his season ERA balloon up to 15.19 in seven games. In Triple-A, he has a 5.84 ERA in 23 total appearances. Because of this, the Cardinals opted to option him to Triple-A. Initially, the corresponding move wasn't revealed. But Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on Thursday afternoon that 24-year-old righty Max Rajcic will get his first shot in the majors in place of Roycroft.

"Source with direct knowledge says the Cardinals are calling up Max Rajcic to make his MLB debut in KC, replacing Chris Roycroft on the active roster," Jones wrote. "40-man machinations TBA, but Rajcic will have to be added and a spot opened. Rajcic, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2022 and the org’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2023. Transitioned to the bullpen this season and has posted a 2.88 ERA and 46 Ks in 40.2 IP."

The Cardinals Are Bringing Up Max Rajcic

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Max Rajcic (68) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When it was announced that Roycroft was going down, we mentioned a few arms that could be options to replace him. Rajcic was on that list and it's not hard to see why the club would want to bring him up.

The 24-year-old has been lights-out for the Cardinals down in Triple-A. He's pitched in 26 games for Triple-A Memphis and has a 2.88 ERA to show for it. On top of this, he has a 46-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched. He's a 6'0'' righty who has shot his way up through the Cardinals' farm system since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In 2025, he had a 4.96 ERA in 27 starts down in the minors. This season, the Cardinals transitioned him into the bullpen and it has been the right call by a mile. In 2024, he had a 4.33 ERA and it went up in 2025. This season, he has been lights-out and now he's reportedly getting his first shot in the majors.

Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals' front office have shown over and over again this season that they aren't afraid to make a change when something is broken. The bullpen has been hurting and now they are giving a young guy a chance. It's an exciting call for the team.