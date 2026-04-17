Cardinals Prospect Jesus Baez Making Noise Down in Minors With Another Homer

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at last year's trade deadline, officially kicking off their rebuild and preparing for a new era under Chaim Bloom as president of baseball operations. The biggest piece they traded away was two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.

Helsley was sent to the New York Mets for three prospects, one of which was infielder Jesus Baez. The 21-year-old is with High-A Peoria after being acquired from the trade, and he is a couple years away from the big leagues.

However, he made some noise on Thursday night as the Chiefs rolled to a blowout win, hitting a clutch home run against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Cardinals prospect making noise

Apr 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; a detailed view of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hat with a patch honoring Jackie Robinson during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Busch Stadium. Players and coaches are wearing number 42 in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals weren't picking up major league ready pieces last year at the trade deadline, but Baez is somebody with a lot of upside. The Mets originally signed him in 2022, and after the Helsley trade, Baez is the No. 20 prospect in the Cardinals' system.

Last season, Baez slashed .242/.326/.387 with 14 home runs, 57 RBI and a .713 OPS. Thursday's home run was his second of the 2026 season.

What makes Baez an interesting prospect is that he is a right-handed hitter with power. The Cardinals have been lacking that in their farm system for the past several years and have had a logjam of left-handed bats.

While Baez is still a few years away, this is a promising sign. The Cardinals need more right-handed pop, and Baez showed off some of his potential on Thursday night against Wisconsin.

Helsley was in the final year of his contract, so trading him last year made sense, but the Cardinals appear to have landed a very strong bat in Baez in that deal. With uncertainty surrounding players like Nolan Gorman, perhaps Baez can find his way into the infield mix for St. Louis in a few years.

His power from the right side of the plate certainly makes him an interesting candidate to fill a roster spot in the future, and there is clearly a lot to like here with the young slugger.

He put on a show on Thursday night and showed a lot of potential with his bat in Peoria's win. It will be interesting to see where he ends up at the end of the 2026 season. The Cardinals' farm system is much deeper now, and he could be a key piece of the puzzle in the future.