Chaim Bloom Offers Important Perspective on Cardinals Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have performed much better than expected. Entering Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, they are 12-8 and just a half-game back of first place in the National League Central.

2026 was supposed to be a year in which the Cardinals focused on rebuilding and player development, and while their hot start likely hasn't shifted the focus, it has provided a breath of fresh air.

Chaim Bloom has brought a fresh perspective to the organization. While it's going to take a while before the Cardinals are back to where they hope to be, Bloom offered some important insight on the rebuild and when fans can expect the Cardinals to supplement the roster with more talent.

Chaim Bloom offers insight on Cardinals rebuild

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an infield single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"This ownership has always invested in the organization," Bloom said. "We are going through a tough period right now, financially. Even though we are not drawing like we used to, it's not because people don't care. There is not an off switch for Cardinals fans caring about the Cardinals. We've just got to win it back and make them want to come to the ballpark, and we do control a lot of how that goes so that's on us. I feel that when that happens, the history of this ownership is that they've always invested in the organization.

"Part of my job is to make sure that thing gets rolling in a positive direction, and I have confidence that as we build this, we will be able to supplement it the right way and be able to make those moves that are going to keep this going."

Financially, the Cardinals may be struggling a little bit, and it's going to take time before they invest in big-name free agents and top talent. However, Bloom believes that they aren't too far off from that.

So far, Bloom has been very open and honest with the fanbase about what to expect and where things currently stand. Though the team is playing well, contending isn't the main goal this year.

However, if the Cardinals continue to play well, that can help them financially and get them closer to being able to make bigger moves, while also giving fans a reason to show up to Busch Stadium.

There is a lot to look forward to for the Cardinals, and Bloom is clearly the right man for the job as they build towards the future.