Cardinals' Ramon Urias Suffers Setback in Rehab Assignment

The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching the trade deadline with a clear goal in mind, to sell and set themselves up for the future by picking up prospects and strengthening their farm system. They have several players on expiring contracts that likely will be moved.

There is one that may not be moved, however. Infielder Ramon Urias was signed to a one-year contract, but has been on the injured list since early May with elbow lateral epicondylitis.

The veteran infielder has been on a rehab assignment lately. However, he suffered a setback on Sunday and was forced to exit his rehab game.

"Was hit by a pitch on the left elbow in a rehab game July 26 and left the game early," the latest report said. "Manager Oliver Marmol offered no definitive update on his status."

Ramon Urias suffers setback

Apr 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) slides across home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urias was brought on board to be a solid right-handed bat off the bench. He was not off to a good start before getting hurt, hitting just .158/.279/.595 with two home runs and five RBI in 57 at-bats.

The 32-year-old is valuable in that he can play all four infield positions. Unfortunately, there is no definitive timetable for him to return, and when he finally does, there simply may not be much of a spot for him. Jose Fermin has taken over as the team's main utility man, and Blaze Jordan is now their starting third baseman.

Urias was originally signed by the Cardinals, but made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2020. He was traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline last year and left in free agency before joining St. Louis on a one-year, $2 million contract.

If he had been able to remain healthy, perhaps the Cardinals could have shipped him off to a contending team in need of a right-handed bat, especially with right-handed bats being in such short supply at this year's deadline. But the injury issues likely mean that he will remain a Cardinal for at least the rest of this season as opposed to being traded to a contender.

It will be interesting to see how he responds after the latest setback. Having an extra right-handed bat wouldn't hurt, but there just might not be much of a role for Urias in St. Louis anymore, especially with other young players having emerged and taken everyday spots on the roster.