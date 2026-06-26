Cardinals' Blaze Jordan Makes 25-Year St. Louis RBI History

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan, it's hard not to like what you've seen from young infielder Blaze Jordan so far in his big league career.

Jordan made his big league debut on June 12 and has raked for the organization ever since. Jordan was promoted in place of the struggling Nolan Gorman. When Gorman was demoted down to Triple-A, he was slashing .194/.279/.318 with a .598 OPS, seven homers, and 26 RBIs in 62 games played.

Jordan has played in just 12 games, but has been a clear improvement. The 23-year-old is slashing .286/.298/.476 with a .774 OPS, one homer and 12 RBIs. Jordan actually became the first member of the organization with 12 RBIs in his first 12 career games since Albert Pujols back in 2001. JD Drew also reached the threshold all the way back in 1998, per Cardinals reporter Dani Wexelman.

"Per Cardinals PR," Wexelman wrote. "He's on fire: Blaze Jordan has 12 RBI through his first 12 career games, matching Albert Pujols (2001) [and] J.D. Drew (1998) for most in franchise history through the first 12 career games."

The Cardinals Did The Right Thing

Jun 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) drives in two runs with a single in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Any time your name is mentioned alongside Cardinals stars, like Pujols and Drew, you're absolutely doing something right.

Fans had been calling on the club to give Jordan a shot in the majors for a while. He was awesome down in Triple-A. Before his promotion, he was slashing .313/.373/.548 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 57 games played. He deserved his shot. When it comes to Gorman, he was one of the team's "runway" guys last year, so the assumption certainly was that they were just going to roll with him and see if he could turn his season around. The front office did the right thing making the change, though.

This is a good Cardinals team that can compete with any team, any night. Gorman certainly was expected to have a big role this year, but he unfortunately wasn't delivering. Rather than waiting, the Cardinals gave themselves a better chance to win games right now by promoting Jordan. Now, Gorman is down in Triple-A. He's played in just three games, but it hasn't been smooth. He's 2-for-13 so far with Triple-A Memphis with eight strikeouts.

The Cardinals made the right call, making the change, and are being rewarded for it. And all the Cardinals had to do to get Jordan was trade Steven Matz last season just a few months before he hit free agency. What a move by St. Louis.