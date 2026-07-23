Cardinals Reliever Undergoes Tommy John Surgery One Month After MLB Debut

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Max Rajcic was promoted for his MLB debut just over one month ago on June 18.

Rajcic was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 6 (and later moved to the 60-day IL) due to a right elbow injury and the right-hander gave an update Thursday afternoon.

"I just had a successful UCL reconstruction surgery done by Dr. Keith Meister. I can’t wait to get back out on the field, play the game I love, and be with my teammates," Rajcic posted on Instagram.

The 24-year-old will presumably miss most, if not all of the 2027 campaign, but could come back for the 2028 season when he's 26.

The good news is that Rajcic is still young and his comeback should coincide with his prime years.

He struggled in his first taste of the big leagues this summer, allowing runs in four of his six outings prior to the injury, but had plenty of success in the minors.

Max Rajcic's Minor League Career Highlighted By 2023 Award, Transition To Bullpen

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Max Rajcic (68) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals selected Rajcic in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of UCLA and he had a huge 2023 campaign split between High-A Peoria and Single-A Palm Beach.

Rajcic compiled a 9-6 record, 2.48 ERA. 1.01 WHIP and 123 strikeouts across 123 1/3 innings pitched covering 23 starts that season with the Chiefs and Cardinals, while earning the organization's minor league pitcher of the year award.

The former Bruins hurler's numbers regressed in Double-A and Triple-A though, leading to a move to the bullpen in 2026.

Rajcic was excellent out of the Redbirds' bullpen prior to his big-league promotion, going 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched across 26 games (one start).

He allowed five runs (all earned) on six hits -- including one home run -- and six walks with eight strikeouts across nine innings covering six games with St. Louis before suffering his injury.

The Cardinals' bullpen this season has been highlighted by closer Riley O'Brien's All-Star selection but has been mediocre overall in 2026.

St. Louis relievers have posted a 4.21 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 374 innings pitched during the campaign, compared to a 4.07 ERA and 1.30 WHIP from the starting rotation.

Rajcic's injury situation won't help the cause.