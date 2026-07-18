Cardinals 23-Year-Old Prospect Suddenly Retires After 3 Seasons

The St. Louis Cardinals lost another young prospect to an early retirement on Friday.

Back on June 30, the Cardinals announced that 23-year-old pitching prospect Owen Rice was hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. It's not every day that you see a 23-year-old head off to retirement. While this is the case, it actually happened again on Friday. This time, the Cardinals announced that 23-year-old infield prospect Christian Martin is hanging up his cleats as well.

On top of this, the Cardinals announced that No. 17 prospect Tai Peete, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners this past offseason in the Brendan Donovan trade, has been activated off the seven-day Injured List and right-handed pitching prospect Alan Reyes has been activated off the 60-Day Injured List.

"OF Tai Peete (A+) has been activated from the 7-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Alan Reyes (FCL) has been activated from the 60-day IL. INF Christian Martin (A+) has retired."

The two biggest stories here are, of course, Martin retiring and Peete being activated off the Injured List.

Christian Martin Retires

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin was selected by the Cardinals in the 18th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft out of Virginia Tech. In his final season of college ball, he slashed .313/.447/.502 with a .950 OPS, six homers, 36 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 16 doubles in 54 games played. He also played some summer ball in the Cape Cod League over with Falmouth.

After the Cardinals drafted him, Martin began his professional baseball career with Class-A Palm Beach in 2024. He played in 23 games that year and batted .206. In 2025, he played in 90 total games in what is now his lone, full season in professional baseball. Martin got time with the FCL Cardinals, Class-A Palm Beach, and High-A Peoria. Overall, he slashed .252/.354/.328 with two homers, 32 RBIs and 22 stolen bases and showed some promise. In 2026, he played in 52 games across Class-A and High-A and batted .213 before opting to hang his cleats up.

With Martin retiring, the Cardinals are losing a depth prospect who could play second base, third base and out in left field. It's not a move that will hurt the club right now, but you never want to lose depth with upside.

Tai Peete Activated

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 20-year-old has only played in 34 games this season due to injuries. But he's a promising prospect — which is why he's ranked at No. 17 on the Cardinals' top prospect list. He has slashed .252/.331/.476 with an .807 OPS, five homers and 26 RBIs this season. When the Cardinals traded Donovan to the Mariners, Peete was the top position player who came over in the deal. Now, he'll have a chance to show the club what he can do again.