The One Deadline Move the Cardinals Should Be Prioritizing

The St. Louis Cardinals enter the second half of the 2026 season in a good spot. They are only one game back of the final National League wild card spot and are five games over the .500 mark.

However, they are still rebuilding and need to stay focused on their plans for the future. This may mean making some tough calls at the trade deadline, and that could include selling rather than buying.

If they do sell, one of their top trade chips is All-Star closer Riley O'Brien, who appeared in the midsummer classic on Tuesday. That should be the move they prioritize if they end up trading players away.

Cardinals Should Prioritize Riley O'Brien Trade at Deadline

Jul 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Brien is tied for second in the National League in saves after a strong first half. The 31-year-old right-hander also is not a free agent until 2030, so he has several years of control left.

While the 2026 Cardinals are an entertaining team, they aren't exactly equipped to win a World Series title this coming fall. This is why selling makes a lot sense, even though they are in playoff contention.

O'Brien can bring back a solid prospect or two via trade, and that could set the Cardinals up well for the future. Relievers can also be volatile, so trading O'Brien while has value is high would make sense for the Cardinals as they try to prioritize the future rather than the present.

Chaim Bloom has also been clear that the Cardinals should not be taking shortcuts to get to where they want to go. He wants to make sure that the Cardinals are taking things at the right pace and not rushing through their rebuild, even if that means making some difficult, and likely unpopular decisions.

The truth is that the Cardinals are not a World Series contender as currently constructed. The farm system, while much stronger, still needs a little bit of work. Some major league ready pitching prospects would strengthen the system even further and could ultimately help the Cardinals get through this rebuilding period much quicker.

O'Brien is already 31 years old, and there is no guarantee he will be able to repeat that success in 2027 and beyond. So, it would make sense for the Cardinals to at least consider moving him, as long as it's for the right price. We'll see what Bloom is thinking in the coming weeks.