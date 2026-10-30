Cardinals Reportedly Could Explore Reunion With Former Starter

Last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals searched for a veteran starting pitcher with upside to add to the rotation, at least in the short term.

When free agency opened up, the Cardinals quickly struck by signing right-handed flamethrower Dustin May. In St. Louis, May was everything the club could've asked for. May had a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts and then was packaged together with JoJo Romero to get No. 5 prospect Alexander Frias and No. 11 prospect Josiah Ragsdale from the Milwaukee Brewers.

May just won a World Series with the Brewers and now is heading back to free agency. On Thursday, he declined his mutual option and entered the open market. The Cardinals could use a pitcher once again, and May is a familiar option who would make a lot of sense. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat added some fuel to the idea on Thursday.

"I’m not certain the fit will work for either party but I would expect May and the Cardinals to have at least a conversation about a reunion," Jones wrote on X on Thursday.

St. Louis Should Target Dustin May

Oct 22, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) warms up during a workout session before the 2026 World Series. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, there has already been speculation about the idea of a reunion, including from MLB.com's Will Leitch.

The two sides absolutely should talk about a reunion when the market opens. May is still just 29 years old. Right now, Spotrac has his projected market value set at just over $46 million over three seasons. Last winter, May settled for a prove-it deal with a mutual option. Whether he gets a prove-it deal again, or one in the range projected by Spotrac he would still make a lot of sense for St. Louis.

Throughout May's career, injuries have always been a question. The Cardinals have done a very good job keeping their starters healthy. May made 21 starts for the club and was healthy, for example. He has back-to-back seasons under his belt with at least 132 innings pitched. While pitching for the Cardinals, he allowed more than three runs in just six of his 21 outings. He allowed more than four runs just five times. Overall, he gave the Cardinals a chance to win pretty much every time he touched the hill.

When the 2027 season gets here, he'll be another year removed from missing time and he already has familiarity with the organization as a whole. If a team can get May to look like a stud again, it would be St. Louis.