Cardinals Reportedly Want Lefty Reliever and 3 Options Stand Out

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't likely to blow anyone away and go out and make a massive splash, but that doesn't mean that the organization won't add any pieces this winter.

The General Manager Meetings are here and rumors and reports have already been growing with the Cardinals' goals in mind. On Wednesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Cardinals are among a group of five teams with a specific focus on left-handed relievers right now.

"There’s early interest in the left-handed relief market at the GM Meetings," Morosi wrote on X. "Sources say the Mariners, Phillies, Nationals, Royals, and Cardinals are among the teams engaged."

So, it's clear that the Cardinals are interested in the idea of adding a lefty. But who fits the description? Here are three options to watch closely.

JoJo Romero — Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts after the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason is young, but the idea of Romero being a fit for the Cardinals has already been discussed at length on multiple occasions. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are interested in a reunion with Romero after trading him to the Brewers this past summer. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat followed up and reported that the interest is mutual.

Romero has pitched in 216 games in a Cardinals uniform throughout his big league career so far and has logged a 3.07 ERA for the team. If the Cardinals are looking for a lefty, there is no option that makes more sense than reuniting with Romero.

Sean Newcomb — Most Recent Team: Chicago White Sox

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newcomb is 33 years old and is someone who could give the Cardinals multiple innings of action in any given appearance. In 2026, he made 60 appearances for the White Sox and logged a 3.09 ERA in 90 1/3 innings of action. In 2025, Newcomb had a 2.73 ERA in 48 appearances with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics in 92 1/3 innings. If the Cardinals want a multi-inning weapon, Newcomb easily could be that guy.

AJ Minter — Most Recent Team: Minnesota Twins

Sep 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter is 33 years old and he logged a 2.56 ERA in 48 appearances with the New York Mets and Twins in 2026. The lefty has a 3.15 career ERA in 445 total relief appearances as a member of the Mets, Twins and the Atlanta Braves.

In 2026, he tossed 45 2/3 innings for the Mets and Twins and would give St. Louis another high-leverage option that it desperately needs.