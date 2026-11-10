Cardinals Path to JoJo Romero Reunion Just Took Positive Turn

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan hoping that the organization will find a way to a new deal with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, then Monday was a good day for you.

First off, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are "at least interested" in discussing a reunion with the veteran reliever. Then, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat furthered the conversation and reported that the interest isn't just from St. Louis, but is mutual.

"DG reporting this morning that the Cardinals have an interest in a reunion with JoJo Romero," Jones wrote on X. "Source this afternoon told me that interest is definitely mutual. We’ll see if that’s enough to get a deal done."

Now, of course, this isn't a signed deal. That would be better. But this is an intriguing update to already kick off the young offseason. The Cardinals need bullpen arms. St. Louis brought in 23-year-old lefty Eduardo Rivera, who could end up being a quietly impactful addition by the time the 2027 season kicks off. Adding Romero back after trading him a few months ago to the Milwaukee Brewers would give the organization another high-level impact arm that it desperately needs.

JoJo Romero Would Be A Great Option

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Cardinals are able to get a deal done with Romero, that cannot be the end. With Ryne Stanek out of the organization, St. Louis also needs at least one or two righties this winter. Old friend Andrew Kittredge or veteran John Schreiber would be two intriguing hurlers to consider.

Romero would be a start, but not the end. The fact that on Nov. 10 there already are reports out there of interest in an addition is positive. That's not to say that the Cardinals are going to go out and end up being uber-aggressive in free agency and add pieces left and right. In fact, that is likely the opposite of what is going to end up happening.

But the Cardinals need to be strategic to continue to take steps in the right direction in 2027. The vast majority of the roster is going to end up being young internal pieces. But the Cardinals need to supplement the roster as well and put a few veterans around these young guys.

Romero is a seven-year veteran and now has the experience of winning a World Series under his belt. He has had success in St. Louis and there are few players who would fit the organization better this winter, especially with the bullpen being the biggest weakness.