Who Replaces Ryne Stanek? Five Options to Fix Cardinals' Bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals made their first big decision of the offseason by reportedly turning down Ryne Stanek's $6 million club option with the organization for the 2027 season. Now, Stanek is heading to free agency and St. Louis needs to add more to a bullpen that already was thin in 2026.

Free agency will officially begin on Monday afternoon with players free to sign deals. With Stanek heading to the open market, here are five players for St. Louis to look into to replace the righty.

A.J. Minter — Most Recent Team: Minnesota Twins

Sep 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter is a right-handed pitcher, but he's someone the Cardinals should absolutely be keeping an eye on this winter. The lefty made 48 total appearances with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins in 2026 and pitched to a 2.56 ERA and a 41-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 2/3 innings pitched. He was great, and this was after making just 13 appearances in 2025. Minter is 33 years old and shouldn't cost an arm and a leg.

Andrew Kittredge — Most Recent Team: Baltimore Orioles

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Andrew Kittredge (39) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittredge is someone who had success in a Cardinals uniform. In 2024, the righty had a 2.80 ERA in 74 appearances. Now, he's 36 years old, but he still had a 3.54 ERA in 55 outings in 2026 with the Baltimore Orioles. With Stanek heading to the open market, Kittredge would be a seamless replacement.

Sean Newcomb — Most Recent Team: Chicago White Sox

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newcomb is a multi-inning threat. The lefty had a 3.09 ERA in 60 outings for the White Sox across 90 1/3 innings pitched. He's a 10-year veteran who would give the Cardinals a much-needed boost. Plus, he's just 33 years old.

John Schreiber — Most Recent Team: New York Yankees

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher John Schreiber (56) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schreiber is a veteran righty who is coming off a season in which he logged a 3.28 ERA in 66 appearances with the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. He was at his best down the stretch with New York. He logged a 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances with the Yankees.

Michael Fulmer — Most Recent Team: New York Yankees

Sep 10, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Michael Fulmer (43) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fulmer is someone who had success right out of the gate in the majors. He won the 2016 Rookie of the Year Award and then was an All-Star the next year. Injuries derailed his career, but he made 15 appearances out of the Yankees' and Los Angeles Angels' bullpens in 2026 and had a 3.29 ERA.