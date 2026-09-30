2 External Candidates to Fill Third Base Need for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have work to do this offseason. This time around, they don't have to trade players away to beef up their farm system, as the system is in much better shape than it has been in years.

While the Cardinals need to stick with their rebuilding plans, that does not mean that they can't add some pieces in the offseason and try to improve for 2027. Chaim Bloom noted that third base is an area they'll look to upgrade, and that both internal and external candidates are possible.

If they go outside the organization, here are two players that would make sense.'

Eugenio Suarez

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suarez is a longtime rival of the Cardinals, having spent several years with the Cincinnati Reds. He hit 49 home runs in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners and hit 26 more this year in his return to the Reds.

One thing to keep in mind is that he hit just .212, but he still brings power to a lineup that could use a little more of it if that's the direction the Cardinals decide to go. He can be a middle-of-the-order presence along with Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson and Leo Bernal if signed.

Busch Stadium does tend to prevent the home run ball, but a little extra power in the lineup would make sense for a team that needs some help on the offensive side for 2027.

Luis Arraez

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) prepares to bat during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding power to the lineup isn't the only way the Cardinals can go. They can also add somebody who puts the ball in play and can hit leadoff, which would allow them to move JJ Wetherholt to the middle of the order. Luis Arraez is the perfect option for that.

He can play three infield positions and could easily slot in at third base for St. Louis. He hit .310/.345/.419 with six home runs, 64 RBI, a 2.9 WAR and a .765 OPS during the regular season.

The three-time batting champion is part of a dying breed of pure contact hitters that hit for a high average, but he could be a good table setter for the Cardinals in 2027 and allow them to improve their offense that way while making use of the powerful bats that they already have in their system.

Arraez might be less expensive than Suarez, so he could ultimately make the most sense out of these two options.