3 Winners and 3 Losers From Cardinals With 36 Games Left

The St. Louis Cardinals have 36 games left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season and there's a lot to like about this team.

St. Louis was counted out before the season even began. Most around the league thought that by trading Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals were essentially giving up on the 2026 season entirely. That was not the case. Despite the fact that Lars Nootbaar, Dustin May and JoJo Romero were all traded before the deadline this summer, this is still a club sitting above .500 that we're talking about.

The Cardinals are 64-62 and are just three games out of a Wild Card spot. Plus, they just added No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez to the lineup, so it's already better. Even if the Cardinals don't end up landing a playoff spot this fall, they have shown that they are closer to contention than anyone gave them credit for.

The young roster has stepped up. There's a lot to like right now. But there are also a few areas that could naturally improve.

With that being said, here are three winners and losers from the club right now.

Winners

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker (18) high fives teammate after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Walker

Nobody has raised their stock potentially in baseball more than Jordan Walker has this season. The 24-year-old earned his first All-Star nod, won the Home Run Derby and has been incredible all season. He has gone from looking like a bust, to being a centerpiece of this organization, along with JJ Wetherholt.

JJ Wetherholt

When the 2026 season ends, Wetherholt should win both the National League Rookie of the Year Award and a Gold Glove Award at second base. He has been incredible and already got his long-term deal. He's a 23-year-old rookie and yet he looks like a 10-year veteran.

Kyle Leahy

Leahy struggled early on this season, but turned his season around. He's currently leading the rotation with a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts.

Losers

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) leaves a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore was the Opening Day starter, but it hasn't been his season. He has a 5.07 ERA right now in 24 starts. He's still in the rotation, but there are long-term question marks.

Matt Svanson

Svanson broke out last year, but hasn't been the same this year. The young reliever has a 7.27 ERA in 41 appearances for St. Louis.

Nolan Gorman

The young slugger has started to flash his big-time power down in Triple-A, but his future is completely up in the air after getting demoted earlier in the season.