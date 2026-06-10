Cardinals Should Pounce on Blue Jays Castoff After DFA

The St. Louis Cardinals could use another arm and there's an intriguing option out there right now after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays designated veteran hurler Connor Seabold for assignment after five games with the organization in the majors.

"Roster Moves: RHP Max Scherzer reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight's game, RHP Connor Seabold designated for assignment," the Blue Jays announced.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Max Scherzer reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight's game



🔹 RHP Connor Seabold designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/SF2j12p9oT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 10, 2026

The Cardinals Should Make A Move

Detroit Tigers pitcher Connor Seabold (43) goes down with an injury before leaving the game in the sixth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The Reds won the second game of the series, 9-2. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals should be all over him right now. Now that he has been designated for assignment, clubs around the league have a week to place a waiver claim. If he isn't claimed, he could either end up sticking around in the Blue Jays' organization in the minors, or end up heading to free agency. While this is the case, the Cardinals shouldn't wait and simply place a waiver claim now. He's on a cheap, $800,000 deal. The finances wouldn't be a problem if the Cardinals claimed him and absorbed the deal.

If you claim a player off waivers, you have to add them to the 40-man roster. Seabold would be worth a look. He has a 4.26 ERA overall this season across 16 outings with the Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers. Last season, he pitched in seven games in the majors and had a 4.35 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Atlanta Braves. In his career, he has a 4.14 ERA down in the minors as well across 104 total appearances. Plus, he had a 3.43 ERA in 28 starts as a member of the Samsung Lions in the KBO League in 2024.

Overall, Seabold is a guy who could be a low-cost option to add another right-handed arm to help in the majors or option down to the minors. The bullpen has been an area of weakness at times this season for the Cardinals. The 30-year-old is someone at least worth taking a look at to see if he could help the club.

St. Louis doesn't need to go out and do anything crazy. The team is very good as it currently is. But placing a claim on Seabold would be a way to add a piece that could realistically help, without breaking the bank. This is the type of move that would have virtually no downside. Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals' front office should act.