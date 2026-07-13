Cardinals Release 3-Year Veteran Ahead of Move to KBO League

The St. Louis Cardinals let a depth piece leave the organization over the weekend.

This past offseason, the Cardinals signed veteran first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris to a minor league deal. Madris is a 30-year-old outfielder who has played in 72 total big league games across three seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers, although he hasn't played in a big league game since 2024.

He spent the 2025 season in the minors in the Tigers' organization and then signed with the Cardinals before the 2026 season. Madris played in 71 games with Triple-A Memphis and was solid. He slashed .277/.389/.519 with a .908 OPS, 14 homers, 52 RBIs, and 15 doubles. But he didn't get the call to the big leagues. On Saturday, he was officially released by the organization, which opened the door for his contract to be transferred to the KBO League, per Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com.

"The Cardinals have transferred the contract of Memphis 1B Bligh Madris to a team in the KBO. The lefty hitter had a .908 OPS in 71 Triple-A games," Walton wrote.

The Cardinals Lost A Depth Piece

Detroit Tigers Bligh Madris (40) jogs towards the dugout during a game against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't the type of move that is going to make headlines all over the place, but it is a bit of a hit to the depth of the organization as a whole. Again, Madris is someone who has big league experience in the outfield. Plus, he's played a bit of first base in the majors as well. And, on top of that, he was playing well down in Triple-A for the organization with some serious pop.

Right now, the Cardinals are set in the majors in the outfield with Lars Nootbaar, Nathan Church, Jordan Walker, Nelson Velázquez and even José Fermín getting playing time all over the place. First base has been set with Alec Burleson. Plus, Blaze Jordan can step in at a moment's notice.

Still, if injuries were to pop up, Madris is someone who also could've stepped in at a moment's notice and given the Cardinals another solid power bat in the big leagues, if need be. The Cardinals are going to be just fine in the long run, but it wouldn't hurt to add some more Triple-A depth with him now gone. Someone like former All-Star Nick Castellanos would be a solid player to target on a minor league deal because he can play in the outfield as well as at first base.