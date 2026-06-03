Cardinals Take Hard Stance on Nolan Gorman's Role in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals made it clear on Tuesday that they are sticking with the struggling Nolan Gorman for now and were immediately rewarded.

Gorman entered the day on Tuesday, mightily struggling. He was slashing .207/.290/.326 with a .617 OPS, six homers and 25 RBIs in 56 games played. Before the game, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made it clear that "opportunity is being given at the moment."

“All of the things that we talk about when he’s doing well — less chase, more contact — and he’s still walking, at an 11 percent clip or so,” Marmol said, as transcribed by Goold. “Those things are the things that need to take place in order to get him back on track. Opportunity is being given at the moment.”

He responded by going 1-for-3 with a homer and one RBI against the Texas Rangers off Nathan Eovaldi.

The Cardinals Are Rolling With Nolan Gorman

May 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Nobody needed that more than Nolan Gorman. The 373 foot solo shot was his first since May 19th. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/6MYD701uhK — Ethan Hannaford (@echann7) June 3, 2026

Afterward, Marmol unsurprisingly had some praise for the 26-year-old.

"It was good to see [Gorman] get into one today,” Marmol said on Tuesday, as transcribed by MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer. “When he’s going well, it is the backside. He has a lot of power to the opposite field. … For him to kind of lean on his strength, hopefully that gets him going a little bit.”

While Gorman is getting an opportunity right now, there surely will be a decision that needs to be made in the coming weeks. Ramón Urías will be back at some point. Also, Blaze Jordan is tearing the cover off the ball down in Triple-A. So far this season, Jordan has played in 50 games with Triple-A Memphis and is slashing .325/.380/.552 with a .932 OPS, nine homers, 31 RBIs, and 17 doubles.

Last season, Gorman was talked about as one of the runway guys with the organization, along with Jordan Walker. He ended up getting some inconsistent time last year, until Nolan Arenado got hurt. That isn't the case this season, though. He has been consistently in the lineup all season to this point, but his offense hasn't clicked. Defensively, he's been good. But offensively, there are still some serious questions that one homer on Tuesday isn't going to quiet.

For now, we're seeing the Cardinals commit to Gorman to continue to try to figure this thing out. A few weeks from now, that easily could change when Urías is ready to return. Hopefully, Gorman can ride the momentum from Tuesday.