Two Bold Second Half Predictions for 2026 Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals had a successful first half for all intents and purposes. Despite entering a rebuild, they went 50-45 through their first 95 games and are right in the thick of the playoff race, just one game back of a wild card spot.

However, the second half of the season now beckons, and this is where we will find out if this team is for real or not. There are a lot of things to like about the club so far, but it remains to be seen what will ultimately take place in the second half. Here are two bold predictions for the rest of the season.

Jordan Walker wins MVP and Comeback Player of the Year

Jul 8, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a one run double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main success story for the Cardinals has been Jordan Walker. Once a top prospect, he fell back to earth after a strong 2023 season and was even demoted to Triple-A several times. This year, he is back to his old self and becoming the player the Cardinals expected him to be.

Earlier this week, he became the first Cardinals player to ever win the Home Run Derby. Who's to say that there isn't more in store in the second half? This is what the Cardinals were expecting, and after several disappointing seasons, it would only be fitting for him to win both awards. He has bounced back from a lot of adversity, but is also clearly one of the best players in the league now.

Oli Marmol wins Manager of the Year

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) smiles in the dugout before the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Cardinals led 7-4 in the sixth inning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Enough can never be said about the tremendous work that manager Oli Marmol has been able to do. He wasn't popular right away, as Cardinals fans were still frustrated by the firing of Mike Shildt. Then, the Cardinals lost 91 games in 2023.

However, Marmol has clearly learned a lot since then, and has been able to get the most out of limited resources over the past few years. While managers can only do so much, it's clear that he has created a strong culture in the clubhouse, which has allowed the Cardinals to contend, even after making some big trades in the offseason.

If the Cardinals make the playoffs, it's a testament to the work Marmol has done, but even if they don't, the fact that they are in contention shows just how good of a manager Marmol is, and he certainly deserves at least some consideration for the Manager of the Year award.

He continues to get things done with limited resources, and that is a testament to the culture he has created.