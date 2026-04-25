Former Cardinals 1st-Rounder Chase Davis Is Finally Breaking Out

There's some firepower down in the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system right now.

Over the last two years, the Cardinals have hit home runs in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. In 2025, the Cardinals took Liam Doyle with the No. 5 overall pick. In 2024, the Cardinals selected JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 overall pick and now he's up in the big leagues.

One first-round pick who has seemingly been forgotten is Chase Davis, who was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Wetherholt and Doyle have gotten a lot of love, but Davis was the club's first-rounder before them.

Last year, Davis was the team's No. 10 overall prospect. Right now, Davis isn't on the club's list of their top 30 prospects, but he is having a breakout season so far with Double-A Springfield at 24 years old. Davis is slashing .254/.405/.524 with a .929 OPS. Davis also has crushed five homers, 13 RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles and 11 runs scored in 17 games. If the season were to end today, it would be Davis' highest OPS by far. In 2023, he finished the season with a .636 OPS. In 2024, he was at .766. In 2025, he was at .711.

The Cardinals Prospect Is Thriving

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chase Davis (72). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Davis had his best game of the season so far on Friday for Double-A Springfield as he launched two homers, including a 117.3 miles per hour missile.

CHASE DAVIS TWO HOMER GAME!



This ball exploded off the bat at 117.3 MPH as part of a 3-for-4, 4 RBI night. pic.twitter.com/9PRD46rmjA — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) April 25, 2026

Davis can play all three outfield spots. If he can continue to play at this rate, he is going to put himself back on the map as one of the club's top overall prospects. In 2024, he slashed .252/.349/.417 with 12 homers, 70 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 56 walks, 29 doubles, one triple and 56 runs scored in 112 total games down in the minors.

In 2025, he played in 113 games down in Double-A and slashed .242/.358/.353 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs. He made it up to Double-A in 2024 but hasn't made the jump to Triple-A yet. With the way that he's playing right now, he should get a shot at Triple-A Memphis this season and it should be soon.

This is a 24-year-old prospect and former first-round pick we're talking about here. Sometimes it takes prospects a bit to really find their footing. It looks like Davis is getting comfortable and finally getting over the hump. If he can maintain this momentum, a promotion should come very soon. The more elite prospects towards the top of the minors, the merrier.