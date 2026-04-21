Harrison Bader’s Struggles Show Cardinals Were Smart to Avoid Despite Interest

The St. Louis Cardinals arguably made the right call not bringing outfielder Harrison Bader back to town this past offseason.

There certainly was a time when Bader's name was thrown around. The Cardinals spoke openly about the idea of wanting to add a right-handed-hitting outfielder with pop. Bader fits that description, plus he plays good defense. Before Spring Training, the idea of a potential reunion with Bader was a hot topic around St. Louis.

The noise was endless for a few weeks, but Bader ultimately ended up signing with the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals' big addition for the outfield was Nelson Velázquez. Despite a red-hot Spring Training, Velázquez didn't make the big league roster out of camp and is down with Triple-A Memphis. So, the Cardinals didn't necessarily solve their need for right-handed power in the outfield on the big league roster, but they still made the right call not bringing Bader in.

The Cardinals Made The Right Call

Apr 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Harrison Bader (9) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old has played in just 15 games so far this season for San Francisco and is slashing .115/.145/.192 with one homer and three RBIs. Plus, Bader is currently on the Injured List due to a left hamstring strain.

Bader was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft. He began his big league career in St. Louis in 2017 and then was with the club in the majors all the way until June of 2022, when he was traded to the New York Yankees in the deal around Jordan Montgomery.

Bader was a fan favorite in St. Louis, which is why there was so much buzz around him this past offseason when it seemed like a possibility that he could come back to town. But the Cardinals made the right call not bringing him in. Imagine the reaction if the front office had handed him a deal and then he came to St. Louis and batted .115? That certainly wouldn't have been positive. The Cardinals have a hole in left field right now, but No. 4 prospect Joshua Báez is down in Triple-A and should get a shot at some point. Or even Velázquez. All in all, the Cardinals made the right call not making a move for Bader at the time.

You can never truly predict how a guy is going to play early in a season, but the early results and Injured List stint make it look like the Cardinals avoided a tough deal.