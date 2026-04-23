How Cardinals Spring Standout Nelson Velázquez Has Fared Since Hot March

There were a handful of guys who thrived throughout Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals, but one guy stood out above the rest: outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

St. Louis signed Velázquez to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp. At the time, the Cardinals had made it clear that they wanted a right-handed power-hitting bat to add to the organization. A handful of guys popped up as potential options, including Harrison Bader and Austin Hays. While this is the case, the Cardinals didn't make a splash.

Velázquez signed with the Cardinals on the minor league deal towards the end of January. He made an impression with Cardinals fans and made his case to make the team. Velázquez played in 15 games for the Cardinals in camp and slashed .357/.449/.667 with four homers, 10 RBIs, seven walks, and struck out just four times. That's how you attempt to make a roster.

The Cardinals Slugger Was One Of Spring Training's Biggest Stories

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88) throws a ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, he didn't make the team out of camp, though, to the surprise of many. Instead, the Cardinals have rolled with a tandem of Nathan Church, Thomas Saggese and José Fermín to carry the load in left field. Right now, Velázquez is down with Triple-A Memphis and has cooled down a bit as well. He has played in 17 games so far this season and is slashing .200/.294/.317 with two homers, seven RBIs, eight walks, and one double.

At the same time, none of Church, Saggese, or Fermín has run away with the job in the outfield. Church is the guy getting the most opportunities right now and is slashing .236/.295/.364 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games played. Outside of Jordan Walker, the outfield has been tough for the club in general when it comes to offense.

Another camp standout is down in Triple-A right now as well in No. 4 prospect Joshua Báez. He has flashed big-time power with five homers in 20 games to go along with 13 RBIs and a .230/.345/.486 slash line. Overall, the Cardinals could still use more pop in the outfield, but there isn't an imminent change coming. At some point, if Church specifically can't get it going offensively in the majors, then it would make sense to take a look at Velázquez or even Báez and see if they could be the solution the club needs.