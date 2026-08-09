Jasson Domínguez Would Be Dream Cardinals Winter Trade Target

The St. Louis Cardinals did the right thing before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline by trading pieces away to bring prospects back to town.

Right now, the Cardinals are 58-59 on the season and certainly don't look like they're going to make a run this season. With that being said, loading up with more big-time prospects for the future was a good thing. The Cardinals traded Dustin May and JoJo Romero, two players likely heading to free agency after the season, to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for two very intriguing outfield prospects: No. 4 prospect Alexander Frias and No. 10 prospect Josiah Ragsdale.

On top of this, the Cardinals traded Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks as well. These were the right calls for this season. The Cardinals got more organizational firepower and didn't hurt the long-term future of the organization much. Again, both May and Romero are likely heading to free agency after the season. Nootbaar has just one more season of team control left.

The Cardinals Should Call New York This Winter

Jul 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) runs after hitting a single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the right call to reload with more prospects. But when the 2026 season comes to an end, the Cardinals arguably should be looking for ways to add more pieces that could help the big league club out. The Cardinals have been better than many expected them to be, despite the fact that they have the second-youngest roster in the game. The Cardinals have done a very good job adding prospects dating back to last offseason when Chaim Bloom took over as president of baseball operations. Arguably, the 2027 season should be different. The Cardinals have seen what they have with their young pieces and now should be looking to add more pieces and make a run next season.

One team that the Cardinals should specifically circle this winter is the New York Yankees. The Yankees have an outfielder who St. Louis should be watching closely in Jasson Domínguez.

There was a point when Domínguez was among the top overall prospects in baseball. His stint in New York hasn't been smooth, though, similar to how Jordan Walker's career began in St. Louis. Injuries have slowed him down, as well as an outfield surplus in New York. But he's still just 23 years old. In 2025, he slashed .257/.331/.388 with a .719 OPS, 10 homers, 47 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 18 doubles, and 58 runs scored in 123 games played.

This season, he has bounced between the big leagues and the minors. He has played in just 53 games in the big leagues.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale made the case for New York to trade the young outfielder and noted that rival clubs believe his "trade value has plummeted."

"It’s time for the Yankees to trade former prized prospect Jasson Dominguez, but rival clubs insist that his trade value has plummeted," Nightengale wrote.

His 2025 season arguably was very solid. And, again, he's just 23 years old with four more seasons of team control left. If the Yankees make him available in the offseason for cheap, the Cardinals should be all over him. If the Cardinals enter the 2027 season with an outfield featuring Walker, Joshua Báez and Dominguez, there would be a lot of potential there.