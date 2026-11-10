Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Finishes Third in NL Rookie of the Year Race

The 2026 National League Rookie of the Year race had added significance for the St. Louis Cardinals. Wetherholt was one of three finalists for the award, along with the Reds' Sal Stewart and the Mets' Carson Benge.

Had Wetherholt won the award, the Cardinals would have gained an additional first-round pick. With MLB announcing Stewart as the winner, that pick will instead go to their NL Central division rival. Wetherholt ultimately finished third in the race.

The question came down to if Stewart's raw counting numbers (32 home runs, 112 RBI) and All-Star selection would edge out the all-around production that Wetherholt and Benge provided. The answer was yes for 20 of the 30 baseball writers who voted for the award.

In terms of first-place votes, this is how it broke down on the voting.

Sal Stewart: 20

Carson Benge: 7

JJ Wetherholt: 3

Cardinals Will Be Just Fine With JJ Wetherholt

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rookie of the Year results are a tough break for the Cardinals, but are not the end of the world for the team. They still have a middle infielder who will serve as a foundational piece for their club for a very long time.

Wetherholt's rookie season is still encouraging. While he endured a late-season slump, he still provided a .242/.339/.365 slash with 17 home runs. He also provides strong defensive impact, being named a Gold Glove finalist in his first year in MLB. If Wetherholt can add more impact to his bat, the Cardinals should have one of the best second basemen in MLB for years to come.

St. Louis acted quickly to ensure the rookie second baseman would be a large part of their future. They signed Wetherholt to an eight-year, $112.5 million extension, ensuring he'd spend his best years with the organization.

Even though Wetherholt didn't win Rookie of the Year, he is still eligible to give the Cardinals a draft pick through the Prospect Promotion Incentive. The window is just narrower now, as he'll need to be an NL MVP finalist in 2027 or 2028 to make it happen. That just means finishing in the top three, not necessarily winning the award.

One player the Cardinals could look to as the model is also within their division. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, a player with a similar style of game play, was named a finalist this season. Turang is a strong baserunner, defender, and saw his offense jump to over a 120 wRC+ the past two seasons. That would be the path for Wetherholt moving forward.

And if Wetherholt doesn't net the Cardinals a draft pick, that's a fine outcome as well. The organization is hoping the rookie becomes the face of their franchise and play a significant role on their next contending roster.