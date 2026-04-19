Jordan Walker's Breakout Could Be Key to Cardinals' 2026 Success

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a hot start this season. The team entered Sunday's series finale with the Houston Astros 12-8 and just a half-game back in the National League Central.

This is far better than expected, and a lot of the Cardinals' success has to do with the resurgence of Jordan Walker, who has struggled the past several years at the plate but is finally emerging as a legitimate power threat.

Entering Sunday, he had hit eight home runs to start the season, which was just one behind Yordan Alvarez for the lead in Major League Baseball. Bill Ladson of MLB.com noted that Walker's breakout season is something for the Cardinals to believe in as they focus on the future.

Jordan Walker could be X-factor for Cardinals

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Walker is St. Louis’ most productive hitter and entered Saturday with a slash line of .315/.375/.685 with a NL-leading eight home runs," Ladson wrote.

"Working in the hitting lab at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium during March has paid dividends for Walker, who has slowed things down in the batter’s box and is ready for any pitch coming to the plate. The Cardinals often complained about Walker hitting too many ground balls over the years. Entering Sunday’s action, Walker’s launch angle is at 15.7 degrees, up from the 10.3-degree mark he recorded last year. A more upright stance has helped improve that number."

Walker's power was always going to be a major key for the Cardinals. With Willson Contreras gone, the Cardinals didn't appear to have a true power hitter in the middle of the lineup.

However, Walker could change that in a hurry. Without much power, the offense could be really struggling right now, but Walker's resurgence has helped the Cardinals win a lot more games than expected thus far.

If he can keep this up, then the Cardinals could be an unexpected threat in the NL Central. They have needed him to reach his full potential for several years, and now that he is finally doing that, the future suddenly appears much brighter for St. Louis, and soon, they could emerge from their rebuild much stronger than before.

It will be interesting to see if Walker can stay hot, but if he can, the Cardinals could be a much better team than expected, and that could give fans a reason to come to games at Busch Stadium after a rapid decline in attendance.