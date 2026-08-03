Latest Phillies Update Could Open Door for Cardinals' Dustin May Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make any trades with the deadline less than 24 hours away. However, that could be about to change. They have three pitchers on expiring contracts. Dustin May, Ryne Stanek and JoJo Romero could all be moved.

May might be their top trade chip with the deadline close, as the Cardinals basically signed him with the idea of moving him at the deadline.

There has not been much traction in his market just yet. However, that too could change very quickly. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a veteran starter, which could ultimately open the door for Chaim Bloom to make his first trade.

The Phillies now are now on the look-out for veteran starting pitcher. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2026

Philadelphia just acquired left-hander Brooks Raley from the New York Mets, which takes care of their bullpen needs. Perhaps the Cardinals could have helped there as well.

However, with Philadelphia now in the hunt for a veteran starter, the Cardinals could have the perfect opportunity to capitalize on May's value. He pitched five scoreless innings in what could ultimately be his last start as a Cardinal last week.

It is officially hug watch season, and the dog days of summer are here. May is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts this year and has struck out 106 batters over 109 innings pitched. He has a mutual option for 2027, but those are not often exercised, which makes him a prime candidate to be moved.

The Cardinals are looking for meaningful pieces to strengthen the farm system, and they could certainly use a major league ready starting pitcher to offset the potential loss of May.

But it's clear that the Cardinals will not be a contender this season, so it makes sense to move May and try to get something of value for him rather than hold onto him and not capitalize on the value he does have.

Starting pitching is always at a premium at the trade deadline, so now could be the perfect time for the Cardinals to capitalize on May and set themselves up for the future.

What the Detroit Tigers got for Tarik Skubal wasn't much, so the Cardinals may not get anything substantial for May, but they could at the very least get something instead of risking losing him in free agency for nothing more than a draft pick.

It will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom approaches the final hours leading up to the deadline.