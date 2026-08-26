Liam Doyle, Jurrangelo Cijntje Give Cardinals Something to Feel Good About
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It wasn't a good night for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, to say the least.
St. Louis entered what arguably is a must-win series to realistically stay in the playoff hunt against the Baltimore Orioles and was blown out. The Orioles jumped all over Matthew Liberatore and knocked him out of the game after allowing eight runs across four innings of work. Then, Peter Strzelecki allowed four runs in 1/3 inning of action and Caleb Ferguson followed up by allowing a run in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
Overall, St. Louis fell 13-1. It certainly wasn't the night the Cardinals needed to have. Now, the Cardinals are 66-67 on the season. On the bright side, the Cardinals are still five games out of a playoff spot. While it was a tough night for the Cardinals in the majors, there was some positivity down in the minors for the organization.
The biggest roster hole for St. Louis right now is the starting rotation after losing Hunter Dobbins and Andre Pallante to the Injured List. While the Cardinals may not have a lot of big-league-ready solutions right now, that will change in the not-so-distant future. The Cardinals are loaded with elite pitching prospects inching their way towards the majors. By this time next year, we should see some of them make the jump to the big leagues as well.
Two to watch took the hill on Tuesday. No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle took the mound for Double-A Springfield and No. 12 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje got the start for Triple-A Memphis.
Liam Doyle
Doyle has been red-hot of late and that trend continued on Tuesday. He took the hill against the Double-A San Antonio Missions and tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings, to go along with six strikeouts and one walk. On top of this, Doyle allowed just four base hits.
Doyle has really started to break out down in Double-A. He has a 1.60 ERA and a 57-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 innings pitched over his last nine outings. Soon enough, he should get the call to Triple-A. He's someone with the upside to an ace for this team for years to come.
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Cijntje wasn't as dominant as Doyle, but he took the mound for Triple-A Memphis and racked up strikeouts. He pitched just 3 1/3 innings and had six strikeouts before coming out of the game. He wasn't as sharp as Doyle and allowed four runs in the contest.
For Cijntje, he looked great early on and racked up his six strikeouts in just 2 1/3 innings before the wheels fell off.
Cijntje has the stuff to be elite, it's just a matter of keeping it up through an entire outing for him. Still, for a club that's looking for long-term pitching, he's shown flashes.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com