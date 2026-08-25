Where the Cardinals Stand in the National League Wild-Card Race

If the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season were to end today, the St. Louis Cardinals would be on the outside looking in on the National League playoffs.

For much of the first half of the season, the Cardinals were in prime position. St. Louis even held the No. 1 National League Wild Card for a chunk of the first half, but what really matters is where a club ends up after 162 games, not 80.

St. Louis hit a rut to kick off the second half of the campaign and sold off pieces ahead of the trade deadline, including JoJo Romero, Dustin May and Lars Nootbaar. Still, this club isn't completely out of it. Before the Cardinals were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, they had won their previous five series. Since the trade deadline, the Cardinals have gone 11-9. Now, St. Louis is 66-66 on the season and is five games out of a Wild Card spot. Plus, the club recently promoted young slugger Joshua Báez to the majors.

The Cardinals Aren't Out Of It Yet

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) talks with first base umpire Edwin Moscoso (32) after a call in the tenth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two teams also on the outside looking in on the Wild Card race, but ahead of the Cardinals. Those teams are the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins are four games back and the Diamondbacks are two games back. When it comes to the Marlins, they are 5-5 over their last 10 games, including a loss against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

When it comes to the Diamondbacks, they are 5-5 over their last 10 games, but there has been chaos going on with them. All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte skipped a game between the Diamondbacks and the Red Sox and was put on the restricted list. Then, he was placed on the Injured List and spotted at a casino.

While the Cardinals are behind the Diamondbacks in the standings, at least there is stability in St. Louis. Right now, the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres hold the three Wild Card spots.

One thing that is working in the Cardinals' favor is the fact that they have one of the easiest remaining schedules in baseball, based on opponent winning percentage.

If the season were to end today, the Cardinals would be on the outside looking in. Fortunately, the season isn't over. The Cardinals have 30 games left in the regular season. It will take a big hot streak to make up a five-game deficit in that time, but it's not impossible.