Matt Holliday Maps Out Cardinals' Ideal Trade Deadline Focus

The St. Louis Cardinals managed to get back into the win column on Monday night thanks to a one-hit shutout by right-hander Dustin May. It was much needed after two bullpen implosions against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend.

The trade deadline is coming up soon, and the Cardinals are in playoff contention, to the surprise of many. What they'll do at the deadline is anybody's guess. They may not be going big this year, but there are still things they can do.

Seven-time All-Star and Cardinals legend Matt Holliday discussed a path the Cardinals could take to potentially improving their roster at the deadline.

"I think it's worth pointing out that bullpen is the easiest thing to get at the trade deadline," Holliday said. "If the Cardinals are really going to go for it, this is something where you can go out and trade and get a couple bullpen pieces because the teams that aren't in the playoffs are willing to trade bullpen pieces. If they keep going and they're in the race closing in on the deadline, this is where you can add, and so even if they are running out of gas a little bit in the back end, they might be able to go out and get a couple pieces that would help them potentially push into the playoffs."

"If you're going to have struggles, that's the easiest place to acquire."



Matt Holliday says bullpen pieces are the easiest pieces to get at the trade deadline if the Cardinals are willing to go there. pic.twitter.com/cZsAR4YBar — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) June 15, 2026

What will Cardinals do at deadline?

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) celebrates with catcher Ivan Herrera (48) as they walk off the field after the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals are going to add, this is the place to do it. They do have a lot of tradable pieces on their roster currently, so there is an argument to be made for them choosing to sell instead.

But some bullpen pieces often don't cost too much, and the Cardinals could possibly afford to make a few deals that strengthen the bullpen without sacrificing their plans for the future. At the same time, it remains to be seen where the Cardinals will be at the trade deadline.

The National League Central is a tough division, and there is a lot of competition. However, the bullpen is one area where the Cardinals can afford to make some deals to improve. They could potentially clear out their logjam of catchers or left-handed bats to help improve the 'pen.

If the Cardinals keep playing well, there is an argument to be made for them adding a few potential pieces to give their bullpen a different look and shore up what has been their achilles heel so far.