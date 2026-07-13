MLB Home Run Derby: Jordan Walker Looks To Change Cardinals' Struggles At All-Star Event

Jordan Walker has gone from can't miss prospect to possible first-round bust and now, MLB All-Star.

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder has had a full breakout in 2026, entering the All-Star break with 22 home runs, an MLB-leading 74 RBIs and a .294/.354/.532 slash line.

Walker will be among eight sluggers competing in Monday night's T-Mobile Home Run Derby, including former Cardinals star Willson Contreras, as well as a pair of stars from the host Philadelphia Phillies in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Walker will be the first St. Louis player to take the Home Run Derby stage since Albert Pujols did it in his final MLB season in 2022.

The Cardinals have never had a winner in the 41-year history of the showcase and have only had one participant reach the finals.

Here's a quick look at how previous St. Louis hitters have done in the Home Run Derby.

Not Even Mark McGwire Made Home Run Derby Finals During Historic 1998 Season

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) greets Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) in the first round during the 2022 Home Run Derby July 18, 2022 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Jack Clark was one of 10 batters in MLB's first Home Run Derby in 1985. Despite finishing the year with a team-high 22 home runs, Clark recorded only two long balls during that summer's event.

Former outfielder Ray Lankford was the next St. Louis representative, competing in the Home Run Derby in 1997, but like Clark, hit just two over the fence and was eliminated in the first round.

Cardinals legend Mark McGwire appeared in back-to-back Home Run Derbys in 1998 and 1999.

Big Mac would go onto set MLB's new single-season home run record with 70 in 1998, but finished with only four during the summer showcase and was out in the opening round. McGwire then put on show during the first round in 1999 at Fenway Park and hit a whopping 13 dingers, leading all players. He was then knocked out in the semifinals.

Pujols was first in the Home Run Derby in 2003 and had the franchise's best performance yet, falling to the late Garret Anderson in the finals. Pujols would go onto appear in the event four more times in his career, including on three occasions as a member of the Cardinals.

The three-time NL MVP made it to the semifinals in 2007, 2009 and 2022.

Seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday was in the 2010 and 2011 Home Run Derbys but didn't make it out of the first round, while Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran made it to the semifinals in 2012 as a member of the Cardinals.