MLB Source Calls Out Umpire For Going ‘Too Far’ On Tilted-Hat Ejection

The entire baseball world agreed that umpire Doug Eddings was out of line Friday night when he told rookie relief pitcher Hancel Rincon he was wearing his hat incorrectly in his Major League debut.

We didn't need the MLB to come out and tell us we were right. But they did anyway. And it’s nice to be told you’re right now and then.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has a few anonymous sources inside the MLB’s brass who told him that the umpire’s treatment of the rookie exceeded his call of duty.

“Umpires operate with broad discretion if they believe a player's actions are distracting, but according to two people briefed on the matter who were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly, the league viewed Eddings' admonishment of Rincon as going too far," Rosenthal reported.

Rosenthal also reported that the umpire might not have been acting entirely out of good faith when he issued his apology to Rincon the following day. Now of course I am not accusing Eddings of not feeling remorse, but Rosenthal made a point to note that the apology came after the umpire had received a message from the league telling him that he was in the wrong.

Rosenthal also interviewed some sources inside the Colorado Rockies building who told him that, contrary to the umpires story, none of the team’s players mentioned the Rincon’s hat to the umpire at all.

“Eddings, the crew chief and plate umpire in that game, told two reporters afterward that he acted after a Rockies hitter asked if Rincon was allowed to wear his cap tilted. A Rockies staffer, who spoke under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, disputed that account, saying none of the team’s hitters mentioned Rincon’s cap,” Rosenthal reported.

“Eddings also acknowledged that no rule exists requiring players to wear their caps a certain way.”

Rosenthal’s report is relatively fresh. It will e interesting to see if the league lets the tiff die or makes a comment after the insider seemingly outed the veteran crew chief for pedaling falsehoods.

More MLB: MLB Umpire Apologizes After Ridiculous 'Hat Tilt' Ejection