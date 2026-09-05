Cardinals' Oli Marmol Blasts Doug Eddings for 'Embarrassing' Hat Incident

The St. Louis Cardinals got back into the win column on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies, but there was a moment of drama throughout the contest.

St. Louis came out on top, 7-6. With the Cardinals staring at a 6-4 deficit in the ninth inning, Iván Herrera stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run homer to put St. Louis ahead and put the nail in the coffin.

Iván Herrera puts the @Cardinals ahead in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/woXskUTIby — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

Surprisingly, a ninth-inning homer to take the lead — and eventually win a game — wasn't the biggest piece of drama from the contest. That came in the sixth inning. Hancel Rincón took the hill in his Major League Baseball debut and umpire Doug Eddings paused the game at one point to tell the young Cardinals hurler to straighten his hat on the mound while making a point that no one would be wearing a hat like that on his field.

Drama With St. Louis

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hancel Rincón (81). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oli Marmol came out and spoke to Eddings and in the process, the umpire gave the Cardinals a pitch clock violation. Things spiraled from there and Marmol was ejected. Afterward, Eddings missed a call at the plate as well, leading to the go-ahead run for Colorado at the time.

Umpire Doug Eddings went on a power trip during the bottom of the 6th in the Cardinals Rockies game.



First, he demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten his hat since no one will wear a hat like that on "his field".



When manager Oli Marmol went to talk… pic.twitter.com/ei4rCAalxq — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 5, 2026

After the game, Marmol didn't hold back on Eddings.

"Quite honestly, I thought it was pretty embarrassing on his end," Marmol said. "We have a kid making his debut and in between an at-bat he tells him that he needs to fix his hat and the kid's not going to wear his hat like that on my field. So, last I checked, this is Coors Field. So, I took issue with it. And then the pitch violation while I'm out there having the discussion, that's also stupid, in my opinion.

"So, there's a lot of moving parts to that one. At the end of the day, I thought they handled it poorly and I'd like an explanation at some point."

"[Eddings] tells him he needs to fix his hat and 'the kid's not gonna wear his hat like that on my field.'"



"Last I checked this was Coors Field"#stlcards pic.twitter.com/XJ3cqywxFE — bill durham (@BDurhamSports) September 5, 2026

After the game, Eddings admitted that there aren't any rules or anything that dictated him telling Rincón to fix his hat, as transcribed by MLB.com's Owen Perkins.

“It's not [a rule],” Eddings said. “I guess it's a little unwritten rule. They can't wear [their cap] backwards like a catcher. If it's a distraction, like anything on the field, like a glove or something, and someone makes you aware of it, then you kind of address that.”

Arguably, this situation shouldn't have happened in the first place. Rincón is a rookie and he was making his big league debut in a tight game for St. Louis. His hat wasn't hurting anyone, or anything like that. If anything needed to be said — which it didn't — it should've been done between innings, not right in the middle of a 24-year-old's big league debut.

Marmol defended his guy and all things worked out for the Cardinals at the end of the day. It didn't need to happen and it shouldn't have. But the Cardinals handled themselves well.