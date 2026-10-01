Pros and Cons of Cardinals Possibly Pursuing Max Scherzer

The St. Louis Cardinals are still set on rebuilding in 2027, even if their offseason plan is a little bit different from what it was last year. They traded four veterans last winter and likely won't need to do the same this year. Instead, the Cardinals could actually find ways to improve for next season without sacrificing their plans for the future.

While starting pitching isn't necessarily a need, it's something that they could at least consider. Earlier this week, Greg Amsinger of MLB.com pitched the idea of St. Louis signing Max Scherzer for what could be his final season. Here are the pros and cons of that possibly happening.

Pros of Scherzer signing in St. Louis

Sep 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after winning a strike call during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could be a perfect storybook ending for a legendary pitcher. Scherzer is from the St. Louis area and was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2003 before committing to the University of Missouri instead. The Cardinals also had two chances to sign him that they didn't take earlier in his career.

But with a young pitching staff, a veteran voice or two wouldn't hurt, and while Scherzer isn't quite the pitcher he used to be, he still could bring a lot of valuable insight to a young clubhouse.

It wouldn't quite be Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis, but Scherzer playing in his hometown to wrap up his career would be a good story, and he also wouldn't cost much at this point in his career. The Toronto Blue Jays had him signed for just $3 million in 2026.

He's also a three-time Cy Young, eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Potential drawbacks

Sep 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) salutes the fans after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While signing Scherzer would certainly be a popular move, it may not be the best move. First of all, he has dealt with injuries over the past several years and was limited to just 18 starts in 2026. He also went 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in just 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In addition, Scherzer is 42 years old, and while that wouldn't necessarily derail the Cardinals plans to rebuild, he might not be what they are looking for. They might want to try for somebody with a little more upside.

Perhaps a reunion with Dustin May would make sense if he becomes a free agent again by declining his mutual option with the Milwaukee Brewers. But there are risk factors if St. Louis does try to sign Scherzer.