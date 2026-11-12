Pros, Cons of Cardinals Potentially Signing Zac Gallen

Back in 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals made a trade to acquire Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins. The cost was two solid starting pitching prospects, Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara went on to win a Cy Young, while Gallen helped pitch the Arizona Diamondbacks to the 2023 World Series.

Gallen is a free agent this offseason, and Derrick Goold listed him as somebody the Cardinals could potentially target if they are looking for a starter. Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo and Will Sammon have also said that the Cardinals adding a starter is a strong possibility.

We'll look at reasons for St. Louis to sign Gallen and reasons they shouldn't.

Pro: Busch Stadium and health

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gallen has not had much trouble staying healthy over the years. Since 2022, he has been good for at least 20 starts per year, so as long as he can stay off the injured list, he could be a steady presence for the Cardinals' starting rotation. He made 33 starts in 2025 with the Diamondbacks.

Also worth noting is how pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium is. The home run ball is often prevented in St. Louis, so the dimensions should work in Gallen's favor as he tries to bounce back from a few rough seasons.

Con: Results and age

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Dustin May, Gallen is over 30 years old, so while he has been able to stay healthy, his age presents a higher potential risk for injuries. May was on the other side of 30 and still had plenty of upside. That isn't Gallen doesn't have any upside, but there are reasons to hesitate, and age is one of them.

The right-hander also went 3-9 during the regular season with a 6.07 ERA. He also posted a 4.83 mark in 2025. He hasn't quite been the ace he was for several years in Arizona.

Granted, that's not necessarily what the Cardinals are looking for here, but he may not be the best fit in that regard, so it will be interesting to see what other options they might pursue. Perhaps they don't add a starter until after the lockout ends, but Gallen will not be the only option they might look at.

He does have upside, but the results simply have not been there since the 2024 season when he posted a 3.65 ERA. We'll see where the Cardinals ultimately land in their search for more pitching.