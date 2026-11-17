November 17 marks the deadline for teams to submit their 40-man rosters. By 6 p.m. ET, the Cardinals will have to choose which players to protect from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to their 40-man roster.

One such player who should be added to the roster is infielder Jesús Báez. In 2026, the 21-year-old slashed .283/.328/.587 and slugged 39 home runs across 113 games between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield. Adjusting for park and league factors, his offense is estimated to be 21% better than the league-average hitter.

Báez was the headlining prospect in the return for former closer Ryan Helsley at the 2025 trade deadline. He currently ranks as the No. 15 prospect in the Cardinals organization by MLB Pipeline. But given his 39-homer season, he could rise in the 2027 preseason rankings. Regardless of what his next ranking is, he's close enough to the major leagues that he's worth rostering on the 40-man roster and burning his first minor league option next season.

Why Jesús Báez Should Be Added to the Cardinals' 40-Man Roster

With Báez being potential roster depth for 2027, it makes sense to add him to the 40-man roster. It protects him from the Rule 5 Draft and allows him to develop at his own pace. Otherwise, they have to sweat out the process of a team trying to gain his rights.

The Cardinals could be embarking on a youth movement in 2027. Much of their roster is homegrown with multiple years of control. The question for St. Louis is when they'll start getting results, in terms of wins and losses, from that homegrown talent.

Báez will be of many prospects who should get an opportunity in 2027. Quinn Mathews, Joshua Báez, Leo Bernal, and Tekoah Roby are candidates to break camp on the big league roster. Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, and Jesús Báez are candidates for either a midseason or late-season call-up.

Where Does Jesús Báez Fit Long-Term for the Cardinals

It's not exactly clear where Báez fits in the long-term picture, with Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt entrenched at both middle-infield spots. Third base is a potential option, with no prospect blocking him. Nolan Gorman is a non-tender candidate, and the team dealt Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado in the previous offseason.

Most of his damage came in the hitter-friendly Texas League, where he slugged 25 of his home runs in 59 games. Even with that power barrage, his wRC+ at that level was 149. That's still excellent for a 21-year-old, but it doesn't fit the mold for a generational prospect.

Assuming Báez is added to the 40-man roster, his option clock starts in 2027. The team's offseason at third base will determine how ready they feel one of their top prospects is. Most likely the team will explore short-term options to avoid blocking Báez.

He'll get a runway to establish himself as the Cardinals' long-term third baseman toward the end of the season. If he plays well down the stretch, he could earn a long-term role. However, that 40-man clock essentially gives him until the 2029 season to figure it out.