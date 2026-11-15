Cardinals Shopping 26-Year-Old Slugger After 5 Years in St. Louis

It sounds like there's a real chance that St. Louis Cardinals fans have seen the last of infielder Nolan Gorman as a member of the organization.

Gorman had a very difficult 2026 season. With Nolan Arenado traded, Gorman had a consistent opportunity at third base, but his bat didn't heat up. Gorman struggled and was demoted down to Triple-A in June and wasn't brought back up to the majors until August. It was a tough year and now with the non-tender deadline approaching, the Cardinals are "gauging" his trade market, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"The Cardinals are also gauging the level of interest in Nolan Gorman before having to decide whether to tender him a contract or let him become a free agent," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals Are Considering A Move

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Gorman, the biggest things working in St. Louis' favor in the trade market are the fact that he's just 26 years old and that he has a season with 27 home runs under his belt, although it was back in 2023. In 2026, Gorman's trade value certainly took a hit as Gorman slashed .184/.272/.308 in the majors in 85 games with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. In Triple-A, Gorman slashed .182/.328/.430 with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs in 46 games played.

For the Cardinals, they have other internal third base options in Blaze Jordan and Thomas Saggese. Eventually, Rainiel Rodriguez or Jesus Baez could be options as well. The Cardinals have stuck by Gorman for years at this point, but arguably the time is now to make a move. Gorman is projected to make over $3.4 million in 2027 in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. If the Cardinals could simply get him off the books, that would be positive. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is Nov. 20, the last Friday before Thanksgiving.

Gorman still has plenty of potential. Sometimes a change of scenery helps with that. For Gorman, it sounds like the club is at least looking around and considering the possibility of moving on. If the Cardinals do trade the young slugger, the return certainly isn't likely to be much more than a lower-level prospect. At this point, anything would make sense. If he's not moved, he's going to be a candidate to be non-tendered, which would send him to free agency for nothing. There's a real chance Cardinals fans have seen Gorman play his final game with the organization.