Should Cardinals Move On From Struggling Veteran This Offseason?

Despite missing out on the postseason and likely finishing with a losing record, this season should be viewed as a positive one for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals were not supposed to be nearly as successful as the team ended up being this year after beginning a full-scale rebuild. St. Louis appears to be ahead of schedule in its rebuild, as players like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson have blossomed into stars.

In addition to figuring out which players should be considered key pieces of the Cardinals' future, this season has also raised questions about some players' futures in St. Louis. One player whose immense struggles this year put his future into question is Matthew Liberatore, who posted a dreadful 5.36 ERA across 30 starts.

Durability has been the only thing Liberatore has going for him

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) reacts after a wild pitch scores a run for the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Only 32 pitchers have made at least 30 starts in 2026. Liberatore is one of them," Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer wrote on Tuesday. "That, plus 149.2 innings pitched, gives him a certain amount of value that is hard to measure in an era where starters just don't work as much.

"Even so, this is another Jeffrey Springs conundrum. Durability is nice, but Liberatore has done more harm than good when he's pitched. His ERA is 5.36. He's served up 27 home runs, so it's no wonder the Cardinals have lost 16 of his 30 starts."

Liberatore has been one of the most consistent pieces in the Cardinals' starting rotation over the past two seasons, making 59 starts, but he hasn't been all that effective. Though he set a new career-high by fanning 148 batters this season, he's struggled with consistency, allowing 27 home runs.

Despite his struggles, St. Louis should not move on from Liberatore this offseason and should transition him into a high-leverage relief or swing role. The 26-year-old is still under team control through the 2029 season and has shown flashes of potential.

Liberatore has experience coming out of the bullpen, making 54 relief appearances in the 2024 season. With all the talented young pitchers ready to make an impact for the Cardinals, using the five-year veteran in a multi-inning relief role is likely the organization's best option.

As the Cardinals remain cautious about spending big amid their rebuild, keeping a cost-controlled veteran like Liberatore would be a smart decision, which would also give the left-handed hurler another chance to prove his worth.