10 Winners, 4 Losers From 2026 Cardinals With 12 Games Left

The St. Louis Cardinals have just 12 games left in the 2026 season before what will be a long offseason.

St. Louis is 74-76 on the season with just a few weeks left to go. It's been a fun season and although the Cardinals are significantly more likely than not going to miss the postseason, there are plenty of reasons for hope for the franchise. The young Cardinals have shown progress this season and they should be even better next year as these young guys get more experience under their belt. St. Louis is just a few pieces away from having a legit chance to make noise in the National League.

With the season winding down, let's take a look at the roster and specifically at 10 winners from the season, and four players who haven't had the season they likely wanted to.

Winners

Jordan Walker

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) heads to first base in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a dream-like season for Walker. The young slugger has 28 homers, 100 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Walker looked like a bust a year ago. Now, he's approaching a wild 30-20 campaign. Plus, he was an All-Star in 2026 and won the Home Run Derby. What a year.

JJ Wetherholt

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie lived up to his lofty expectations, to say the least. Wetherholt has been incredible all season and is in line to win the first Gold Glove Award of his career. Wetherholt has been so good defensively that he's tied with Bobby Witt Jr. with 22 outs above average, the second-highest tally of any player in baseball.

Alec Burleson

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) is congratulated by catcher Leo Bernal (13) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burleson won his first Silver Slugger Award last year and could have another coming his way. Burleson is leading the league with 36 doubles and 109 RBIs. Somehow, he is still underrated.

Kyle Leahy

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leahy moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation and has been St. Louis' best hurler. Leahy has a 3.33 ERA in 28 starts. That's the best mark in St. Louis' rotation.

Andre Pallante

Sep 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Pallante struggled in the Cardinals' rotation to the point that it was a talking point in Spring Training whether he would make the rotation out of camp, or move to the bullpen. The Cardinals stuck with Pallante and he has responded with a 3.45 ERA in 26 starts.

Michael McGreevy

Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGreevy has taken a step forward for St. Louis and has a 3.83 ERA in 29 starts in his first full-time season in the majors.

Gordon Graceffo

Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Gordon Graceffo (44) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graceffo has been the Cardinals' most dependable relievers all season to this point. He has a 2.61 ERA in 58 total appearances.

Joshua Báez

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a 2 run RBI double during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Báez has had a cup of coffee in the majors this season and has made the most of it. He has played in 27 games and has seven homers, 18 RBIs, and has batted .250. Báez absolutely has put himself into the conversation to be an everyday player in 2027.

Leo Bernal

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates with catcher Leo Bernal (13) after the Cardinals defeated the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another guy with just a cup of coffee in the majors, but Bernal also has firmly put himself in a position to be an everyday guy next year. Bernal is slashing .292/.346/.521 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games.

Iván Herrera

Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herrera hasn't had his best season, but he did earn the first All-Star nod of his career and has been one of the club's most consistent hitters all season. Arguably, the Cardinals should keep him in a consistent role next year as designated hitter, but that's a conversation for a different time.

Losers

Nolan Gorman

Sep 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) runs off a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorman was sent to Triple-A earlier in the season after struggling offensively. He's back in the majors but the struggles have continued. After the 2026 season ends, it may be time to go in a different direction.

Matthew Liberatore

Sep 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liberatore has had the toughest season of his career to this point. He has a 5.53 ERA in 29 starts.

Ramón Urías

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urías dealt with injuries earlier in the season. When he has been on the field, he has been inconsistent offensively. Right now, he's batting .155 in 41 games.

Matt Svanson

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Svanson (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Svanson had a 1.94 ERA in 39 appearances as a rookie. The 2026 season has been the opposite. The righty has pitched in 41 games in the majors and has a 7.27 ERA.