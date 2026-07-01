The St. Louis Cardinals have played much better than expected this season and could be showing signs of busting out of their recent losing streak. They had lost four consecutive games, but now have won each of their last two.

Once again, this is going to create a bit of a dilemma for Chaim Bloom at the trade deadline. He has to stay true to his plan, but can also potentially recalibrate a little bit as long as it doesn't interfere with those plans.

If the Cardinals choose to sell, they have several obvious candidates to move, including none other than Dustin May. Brian Murphy of MLB.com listed him as one of the top trade candidates among starting pitchers, but it's important to note that he presents an interesting case, largely because of where St. Louis sits in the standings.

Cardinals Could Go Either Way With Dustin May at Deadline

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after throwing a complete game one hitter against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a chance to capitalize on May's value by selling high on him and potentially bringing back a good deal of prospects. They still may need to focus on building up the farm system and player development, so bringing in more young pitching that is major league ready, especially for the starting rotation would be huge for St. Louis.

May was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. Those options are rarely exercised, so May is likely to become a free agent at the end of the season. Capitalizing on his value now while they still can would be a wise move for the Cardinals.

They were not planning on being a true contender this season, and it still remains to be seen if they can keep it up. The August 3 deadline is still several weeks away, so there is time to see whether or not the Cardinals will be able to stay in the race.

The National League is a strong race, contrary to what is happening in the American League, with just a few teams at .500 or better. But the Cardinals have also seemingly ruled out chasing any rental players at the deadline, so that might make any sort of buying tough to do.

That is why selling is still very much on the table despite their improved play this season, and if they do sell, May is somebody that can bring back a good haul and set them up well for the future.

A lot of time remains before August 3, but it will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom is thinking as the days go by.

If the Cardinals end up staying in the race though, then that changes everything. Perhaps at that point, May will be held onto. Beyond that, the Cardinals will have to weigh if trading him is worth it if they are in the race. This could ultimately lead to them buying at the deadline in some way or potentially standing pat.

But May presents a very interesting case here. The Cardinals could really go either way. They currently are in playoff position and hold the third NL wild card spot. If they want to make the postseason, perhaps it's best to hold onto May and see what he can give them down the stretch and in the playoffs. He does bring veteran experience to a young team and that could be valuable if they are making a playoff push.