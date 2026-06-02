Skip Schumaker, Oli Marmol Share Mutual Praise Amid Rangers vs. Cardinals Series

The St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers began a crucial three-game series on Monday night at Busch Stadium, but there is more to this series than just the competition. Skip Schumaker was a fan favorite in St. Louis as a player and a coach and is now the manager of the Rangers.

In Oli Marmol's first year as a manager in 2022, Schumaker was his bench coach, and the Cardinals won 93 games that season. While Schumaker was in the big leagues, Marmol also played in the Cardinals minor league system.

Before the series opener, both shared a lot of praise for one another.

Schumaker, Marmol discuss their bond

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"We grew up in the same system," Schumaker said. "Oli is very smart, I'm really excited for him that his team is playing so well, and I think it shows how good of a manager he really is after a couple of tough years. These guys are really playing hard for him and that shows you what he's all about and who he is.

"We're competitors at the end of the day, but after this series, we'll still be texting each other throughout the year and bouncing ideas off each other."

Marmol received a special gift from Schumaker before the game. Schumaker left a T-shirt commemorating his ascension to manager of the Rangers. Marmol rocked the T-shirt for his pregame interview and had nothing but good things to say about his former bench coach.

"I love him. Good dude. I enjoyed my time with him and he's a good baseball guy but an even better person," Marmol said. "He does a really nice job on the field, his credibility is through the roof and just manages a really good game. But as a person, someone I truly enjoyed being around for a heck of a lot of reasons."

The bond the two skippers share is special. Both are baseball lifers and were brought along through the same system together. Schumaker left the Cardinals to manage the Miami Marlins in 2023, but the mutual respect remains between the two managers.

They made each other better managers and coaches and still share a strong bond that goes back several years. They have both been in the game for a long time and continue to grow and change with the ebbs and flows that come with each season.

But the two skippers will always share a unique bond thanks to their time together in St. Louis.