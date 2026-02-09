Cardinals-Blue Jays Mock Trade: St. Louis Sends Star Lefty to Toronto

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a handful of massive moves this offseason as they look to lean into the idea of a full scale rebuild.

While they've traded players like Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals could still look to make more moves. In fact, reliever JoJo Romero makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate before the offseason ends.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently suggested the Cardinals would still trade Romero this offseason, opting to send him to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of opening day.

Blue Jays are the perfect trade fit for JoJo Romero

"For as deep as the Toronto Blue Jays appear, the defending AL Champions could use another left-handed set-up option to go in a bullpen led by righties Jeff Hoffman, Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers and Yimi Garcia," Kelly wrote. "In his first offseason as president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, Chaim Bloom has shown a willingness to move just about anyone as he rebuilds the organization in his image.

"So after already dealing Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan this offseason, there's no reason to think Bloom would stop if the right offer was made for JoJo Romero. Romero probably projects more as the No. 2 left-handed option in a contending bullpen, but his 2.93 ERA across 157 games since the start of the 2023 season would immediately make him one of Toronto's top relief arms."

Romero would be the perfect fit for the Blue Jays. Toronto's bullpen struggled mightily last season, which hindered its chances of winning the World Series. While the Blue Jays came close, they fell short, so upgrading the bullpen is the perfect next step.

It wouldn't be the most expensive trade imaginable, which would benefit the Blue Jays. Romero is one of the better southpaws on the market right now, which makes him a very coveted asset on the trade block. The Blue Jays could cap their offseason off with a move like this to push them in the right direction.

