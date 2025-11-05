Tigers 3x All-Star Could Be Smart Free Agent Addition For Cardinals’ Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals have a crucial offseason ahead of them as Chaim Bloom continues to reshape the roster and set the tone for the organization’s long-term direction. While the front office has made it clear that a rebuild is underway, Bloom hasn’t ruled out adding key players who could help bridge the gap between the present and the future.
Pitching is their biggest need, but offense can’t be ruled out either. Nolan Arenado will likely be gone and the same could be said for 2025 All-Star Brendan Donovan.
By then, the Cardinals will need a bat to fill out their lineup for 2026. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Gleyber Torres as somebody who could define the free agent market and had St. Louis as a possible fit.
“Torres had to settle on a one-year, $15 million deal in his first foray into free agency, but he’ll give it another go after making his third career All-Star team and first since 2019,” Feinsand wrote.
“Torres’ plate discipline was strong -- he ranked in the 100th percentile in chase rate and 95th percentile in walk rate and placed in the top 20 percent in both whiff and strikeout percentage.”
Torres’ 2025 campaign was steady and productive. He hit .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .745 OPS, while ranking among MLB’s best in walk rate and chase rate. Though his late-season struggles hurt his overall numbers, the 28-year-old still offers upside as a right-handed hitter with solid power and strong on-base skills.
For the Cardinals, Torres could fill multiple roles. With Lars Nootbaar expected to miss the start of 2026, the club may shift Alec Burleson to the outfield, potentially opening the designated hitter spot for a player like Torres. That would minimize his defensive concerns while giving St. Louis a much-needed right-handed power bat.
Even with prospects like JJ Wetherholt on the way and a crowded infield picture, adding a versatile, veteran bat like Torres could help balance the lineup. He wouldn’t break the bank financially, and at 28, he still fits the timeline for a team that wants to stay competitive while rebuilding.
After spending the 2025 season with the Detroit Tigers, Torres is again testing free agency. For St. Louis, he could represent exactly what Bloom has been looking for — a low-risk, high-upside addition who helps keep the lineup competitive without derailing the rebuild.
